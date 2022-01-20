Edify Acquisition (NASDAQ:EAC) Shares Down 0.2%

Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC)’s share price was down 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.73 and last traded at $9.73. Approximately 298 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 51,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.76.

Get Edify Acquisition alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its position in Edify Acquisition by 38.1% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,462,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,290,000 after purchasing an additional 403,500 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Edify Acquisition by 79.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,064,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,322,000 after purchasing an additional 469,595 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Edify Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $6,110,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Edify Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $4,828,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Edify Acquisition by 0.3% during the second quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 423,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Edify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Edify Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edify Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.