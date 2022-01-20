Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust (LON:EWI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $229.50

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc (LON:EWI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 229.50 ($3.13) and last traded at GBX 232.45 ($3.17), with a volume of 1604740 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 241 ($3.29).

The company has a market cap of £954.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 294.40.

In other Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust news, insider Mungo Wilson purchased 30,000 shares of Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 323 ($4.41) per share, for a total transaction of £96,900 ($132,214.49).

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

