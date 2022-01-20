Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Buys 5,113 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,113 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $2,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. 40.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on RY shares. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, decreased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.98.

RY opened at $117.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $167.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.83. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $80.53 and a twelve month high of $119.41.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 27.76%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a $0.939 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.59%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.