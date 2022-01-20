Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Decreases Stake in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. reduced its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 154,800 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Banco Santander-Chile were worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BSAC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the third quarter worth about $72,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 18.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the second quarter worth about $89,000. 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Banco Santander-Chile stock opened at $19.19 on Thursday. Banco Santander-Chile has a 12-month low of $15.37 and a 12-month high of $26.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The company had revenue of $654.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander Chile SA engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Other. The Retail banking segment offers consumer loans, credit cards, auto loans, commercial loans, foreign exchange, mortgage loans, debit cards, checking accounts, savings products, mutual funds, stock brokerage and insurance brokerage.

