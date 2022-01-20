Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 2,240 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,573 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 24,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,931 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 136,440 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,427,000 after acquiring an additional 15,417 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 6,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,946,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BLK. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on BlackRock from $1,141.00 to $1,123.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America started coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $987.21.

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total value of $20,593,602.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,017 shares of company stock worth $36,055,061 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $825.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $908.84 and its 200 day moving average is $902.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $670.28 and a 1 year high of $973.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.16 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.46%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.23%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

