Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.35 Billion

Analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) will announce $1.35 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.37 billion. Edwards Lifesciences posted sales of $1.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will report full-year sales of $5.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.23 billion to $5.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.72 billion to $5.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Edwards Lifesciences.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.30.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani acquired 1,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $112.23 per share, with a total value of $168,345.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total transaction of $758,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 167,160 shares of company stock worth $20,126,910. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EW opened at $116.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.51 and a 200-day moving average of $116.14. The company has a market cap of $72.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.43, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $78.44 and a 1-year high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

