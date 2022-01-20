Efinity 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $10.14 Million (EFI)

Efinity (CURRENCY:EFI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One Efinity coin can currently be purchased for about $1.40 or 0.00002779 BTC on major exchanges. Efinity has a market cap of $76.53 million and approximately $10.14 million worth of Efinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Efinity has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002437 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00057345 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,038.56 or 0.07400606 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00061831 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,091.19 or 1.00080292 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.59 or 0.00064754 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00007680 BTC.

About Efinity

Efinity’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,780,739 coins. The Reddit community for Efinity is https://reddit.com/r/EnjinCoin . Efinity’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Efinity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Efinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Efinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

