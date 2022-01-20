EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 19,832 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 731,808 shares.The stock last traded at $18.42 and had previously closed at $16.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The company has a market capitalization of $949.86 million, a PE ratio of -25.06 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.43.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. EHang had a negative return on equity of 60.98% and a negative net margin of 251.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EHang Holdings Limited will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EH. Carmignac Gestion lifted its stake in EHang by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,876,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,870,000 after buying an additional 320,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of EHang during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,224,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in EHang by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 576,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,793,000 after purchasing an additional 211,708 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in EHang by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 483,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,569,000 after purchasing an additional 59,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in EHang in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,782,000. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, North America, East Asia, Europe, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

