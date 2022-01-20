Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Acquired by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,022,054 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,175 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.36% of Electronic Arts worth $145,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,319,927 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $189,845,000 after purchasing an additional 20,011 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 39.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 0.4% during the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,712 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $27,413,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 41.3% during the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 22,190 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 6,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 23.7% during the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,172,271 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $173,090,000 after purchasing an additional 224,805 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $136.91 on Thursday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.08 and a twelve month high of $150.30. The firm has a market cap of $38.72 billion, a PE ratio of 50.52 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.88 and a 200-day moving average of $136.89.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 12.27%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.09%.

In other Electronic Arts news, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.74, for a total transaction of $383,594.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total value of $437,447.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,314 shares of company stock worth $3,534,982. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

