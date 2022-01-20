Elegant Hotels Group (LON:EHG) Trading Up 32,661.2%

Elegant Hotels Group PLC (LON:EHG)’s share price was up 32,661.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 109.75 ($1.50) and last traded at GBX 109.75 ($1.50). Approximately 1,077,200 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 238% from the average daily volume of 318,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.34 ($0.00).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 109.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 97.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £97.48 million and a P/E ratio of 7.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.11.

Elegant Hotels Group Company Profile (LON:EHG)

Elegant Hotels Group plc owns and operates hotels and restaurants in Barbados. It operates seven hotels under the Colony Club, Treasure Beach, Tamarind, The House, Crystal Cove, Turtle Beach, and Waves names. The company's hotels comprise a portfolio of 588 rooms. It also operates a restaurant under the Daphne's name; and Hodges Bay Resort, a beachfront resort in Antigua.

