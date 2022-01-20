Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elekta AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

Get Elekta AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:EKTAY opened at $11.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Elekta AB has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $15.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 0.91.

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Elekta AB (publ) had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $426.92 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elekta AB will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Elekta AB (publ)

Elekta AB operates as a medical technology company. It engages in the provision of clinical solutions for the treatment of cancers and brain disorders. The firm’s products and solutions include radiotherapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, oncology informatics, brachytheraphy, neurosurgery, and particle therapy.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Elekta AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elekta AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.