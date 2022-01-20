Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,792 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $9,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,927,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,557,537,000 after acquiring an additional 421,475 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,739,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,137,184,000 after acquiring an additional 584,215 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,964,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,196,763,000 after acquiring an additional 564,757 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,864,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,196,000 after acquiring an additional 953,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,512,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,687,000 after buying an additional 502,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.65.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total value of $997,922.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 424,939 shares of company stock worth $114,549,362. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $1.37 on Thursday, reaching $246.42. 11,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,302,244. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $178.58 and a 1-year high of $283.90. The firm has a market cap of $235.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $259.41 and a 200-day moving average of $251.12.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 51.83%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

