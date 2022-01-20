Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) Short Interest Up 34.0% in December

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 824,700 shares, an increase of 34.0% from the December 15th total of 615,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 818,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

ELOX stock opened at $0.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.24. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $4.98. The company has a quick ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Get Eloxx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daniel E. Geffken acquired 50,000 shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.72 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELOX. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 279.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 50,086 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $243,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 156.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,055,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,820 shares in the last quarter. 18.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ELOX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.98.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of novel ribonucleic acid-modulating drug candidates. The firm focuses on the the formulation of medicines to treat rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead product candidate is ELX-02, a small molecule drug designed to restore production of full-length functional proteins.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.