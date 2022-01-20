Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 106,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $5,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EBS. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 1.2% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 25,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 33.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 8,832 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the second quarter valued at $444,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 3.4% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 98.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 16,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, CFO Richard S. Lindahl bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.46 per share, with a total value of $112,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EBS. Zacks Investment Research cut Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Benchmark cut Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emergent BioSolutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.80.

NYSE:EBS opened at $45.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.88 and a 12 month high of $127.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.93.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($2.71). Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

