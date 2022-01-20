Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Raised to “Buy” at Benchmark

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) was upgraded by Benchmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

EBS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.80.

Shares of EBS stock opened at $45.59 on Thursday. Emergent BioSolutions has a 12 month low of $29.88 and a 12 month high of $127.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.61.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($2.71). Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The business had revenue of $329.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Richard S. Lindahl acquired 3,000 shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.46 per share, with a total value of $112,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 342,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,889,000 after acquiring an additional 5,814 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 349.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 26,367 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 0.7% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 108,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,437,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 13.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 594,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,751,000 after acquiring an additional 71,731 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

