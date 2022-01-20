Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) PT Lowered to $80.00

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Encompass Health from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.67.

NYSE EHC opened at $61.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.57. Encompass Health has a 12-month low of $56.31 and a 12-month high of $89.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.02.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Encompass Health will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Encompass Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 213.9% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 44,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 30,392 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 830,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,223,000 after buying an additional 45,846 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Encompass Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

