Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) PT Set at C$43.00 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$43.00 price objective on Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Endeavour Mining’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC lowered their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$47.50 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a C$43.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays restated a buy rating and set a C$2,600.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$276.82.

Endeavour Mining stock opened at C$29.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$28.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$29.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20. Endeavour Mining has a 12-month low of C$23.12 and a 12-month high of C$35.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$871.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$660.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Endeavour Mining will post 2.9204247 EPS for the current year.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

