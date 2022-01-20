Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.75 target price on the mining company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP. is a small-cap silver mining company focused on the growth of its silver production, reserves and resources in Mexico. The expansion programs now underway at Endeavour’s two operating mines, Guanacevi in Durango State and Guanajuato in Guanajuato state, coupled with the Company’s acquisition and exploration programs in Mexico should enable Endeavour to join the ranks of top primary silver producers worldwide. Endeavour stands out from other silver mining companies for the strong organic growth potential of its core assets, its high silver grades and leverage, the substantial exploration upside of its Mexican mining properties, and the significant under-utilized capacities of the Guanacevi and Bolanitos plants. “

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EXK. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$5.25 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$8.25 to C$8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.73.

NYSE:EXK opened at $4.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $796.34 million, a P/E ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.40. Endeavour Silver has a fifty-two week low of $3.69 and a fifty-two week high of $7.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.68.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $34.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.63 million. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 19.34%. Research analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marotta Asset Management purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Endeavour Silver by 22.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the third quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 98.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,246 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. 24.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endeavour Silver (EXK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.