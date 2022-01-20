Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) Trading Up 2.8%

Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) was up 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.92 and last traded at $6.90. Approximately 12,475 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 270% from the average daily volume of 3,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.71.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ENRFF. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$9.25 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial cut Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.67.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.59.

Enerflex Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment for gas compression facilities, power plants and other industrial institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canada, USA and Rest of World. The firm’s expertise encompasses field production facilities, compression and natural gas processing plants, gas lift compression, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions serving the natural gas production industry.

