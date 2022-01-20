Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) Stock Position Lifted by McIlrath & Eck LLC

McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) by 137.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Ennis were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EBF. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ennis by 11.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 5,627 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Ennis by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 21,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Ennis by 333.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 11,041 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Ennis by 3.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 62,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC increased its position in Ennis by 5.4% during the third quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 121,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

EBF stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $19.18. 64,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,037. Ennis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.65 and a 12 month high of $22.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.50.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Ennis had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 9.56%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.34%.

Ennis, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of business forms and other printed business products. Its products include advertising specialties, business supplies, checks and software compatible forms, commercial printing, custom business forms, ecommerce, envelopes, and financial and security printing.

