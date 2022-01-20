Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Raised to “Buy” at Seaport Res Ptn

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) was upgraded by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Entegris’ FY2021 earnings at $3.37 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ENTG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Entegris from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Entegris from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Entegris from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Entegris from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entegris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.00.

Shares of ENTG opened at $127.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.17 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.74. Entegris has a 12 month low of $93.50 and a 12 month high of $158.00.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $579.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.55 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total transaction of $274,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bruce W. Beckman sold 5,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $708,450.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,133 shares of company stock valued at $5,104,353. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Entegris by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Entegris by 3.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Entegris by 1.4% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Entegris by 5.5% during the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Entegris by 5.4% during the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

