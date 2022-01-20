Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.205 per share by the savings and loans company on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This is a boost from Enterprise Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Enterprise Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 27.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years.

Get Enterprise Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EBTC opened at $42.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.01. Enterprise Bancorp has a one year low of $25.25 and a one year high of $46.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.68 million, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.42.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a net margin of 24.85% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $38.96 million during the quarter.

In other Enterprise Bancorp news, Director Michael T. Putziger purchased 911 shares of Enterprise Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.92 per share, with a total value of $36,367.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 6.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,544 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,502 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 119.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,554 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. 24.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enterprise Bancorp

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Enterprise Bank. It offers personal and business banking which comprises of business and personal checking accounts; personal and business savings account; mortgages loans; personal loans; and cash management solutions.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.