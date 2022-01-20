EOSDT (EOSDT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $7.00

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. EOSDT has a market capitalization of $2.17 million and $7.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOSDT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001922 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, EOSDT has traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00058197 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,194.84 or 0.07470401 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00063734 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,833.88 or 1.00157054 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00065558 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007904 BTC.

About EOSDT

EOSDT launched on May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . EOSDT’s official message board is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . EOSDT’s official website is eosdt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

EOSDT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOSDT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOSDT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

