Equities Analysts Set Expectations for American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:HOT)

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 16th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$86.14 million during the quarter.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.