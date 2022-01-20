Equities Analysts Set Expectations for O-I Glass, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) – Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of O-I Glass in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 17th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.83. KeyCorp currently has a “Underweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for O-I Glass’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. O-I Glass had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 69.39%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OI. TheStreet downgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.56.

Shares of OI opened at $14.47 on Thursday. O-I Glass has a twelve month low of $10.64 and a twelve month high of $19.46. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in O-I Glass by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 88,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

