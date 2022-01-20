Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Teladoc Health, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Teladoc Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.98) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Teladoc Health from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research cut Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $205.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.64.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $75.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.43. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $75.06 and a 12-month high of $308.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The business had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Teladoc Health by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Teladoc Health by 450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its position in Teladoc Health by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 290 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.25, for a total value of $154,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,296 shares of company stock valued at $2,642,873 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

