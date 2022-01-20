Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lowered its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 6.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.22.

NYSE:ELS opened at $78.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.27 and a 12 month high of $88.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 55.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.59.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.11%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

