Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 17.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,219,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,710,893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280,077 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,351,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,656,703,000 after purchasing an additional 224,796 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 31.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,631,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $818,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519,818 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,878,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $528,336,000 after purchasing an additional 154,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Equity Residential by 1.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,629,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,485,000 after acquiring an additional 68,972 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQR opened at $89.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.98. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $59.88 and a twelve month high of $93.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.80.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.40. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 43.53%. The firm had revenue of $623.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.46%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Equity Residential from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.67.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total transaction of $4,376,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 67,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $5,978,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 167,641 shares of company stock valued at $14,729,008. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

