Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Stock Rating Lowered by Mizuho

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $28.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $35.00. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EPRT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.71.

NYSE EPRT opened at $26.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.16, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.40. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a one year low of $20.14 and a one year high of $32.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.00 and its 200-day moving average is $29.06.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 34.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 15.3% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 90,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 11,970 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.5% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 9.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 231,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,257,000 after purchasing an additional 12,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,624,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,050,000 after purchasing an additional 382,005 shares in the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

