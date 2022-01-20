Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Stock Rating Lowered by Mizuho

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $28.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $35.00. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.63% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EPRT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.71.
NYSE EPRT opened at $26.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.16, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.40. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a one year low of $20.14 and a one year high of $32.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.00 and its 200-day moving average is $29.06.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 15.3% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 90,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 11,970 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.5% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 9.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 231,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,257,000 after purchasing an additional 12,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,624,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,050,000 after purchasing an additional 382,005 shares in the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Essential Properties Realty Trust
Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.
