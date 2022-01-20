Essex Financial Services Inc. Acquires 605 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.4% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $77.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.54. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $72.00 and a 52 week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

