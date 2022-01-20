Essex Financial Services Inc. Boosts Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 303.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 57.4% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

KMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. BNP Paribas lowered Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.93.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,406,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE KMB opened at $142.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $48.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.51. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $125.27 and a one year high of $145.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 77.55%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.