Essex Financial Services Inc. Buys 574 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 13,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 647 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZBH opened at $123.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.43. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.60 and a 52 week high of $180.36. The company has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 24.68%.

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $347,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.60.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

