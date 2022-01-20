Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $324,000 Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Essex Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Bunge by 0.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 318,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in Bunge by 20.3% during the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 136,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,045,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 374,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,474,000 after buying an additional 71,714 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Bunge by 51.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,190,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,847,000 after acquiring an additional 406,997 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 270.5% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Deborah Borg sold 769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total transaction of $68,125.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE BG opened at $96.76 on Thursday. Bunge Limited has a one year low of $62.07 and a one year high of $99.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.02 and its 200-day moving average is $84.56.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $2.30. The firm had revenue of $14.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.89 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 29.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is 13.20%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BG shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.22.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

