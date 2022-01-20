Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $367,000 Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 680 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTU. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,712 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,858,000 after acquiring an additional 7,596 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,910 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the period. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Intuit from $802.00 to $715.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Intuit from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Intuit from $584.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $665.10.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $545.35 on Thursday. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $359.33 and a 52-week high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.43 billion, a PE ratio of 72.14, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $630.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $579.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total transaction of $9,112,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 620 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $429,015.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,950 shares of company stock worth $34,464,008 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

