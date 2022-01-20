Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $429,000 Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BDX opened at $263.87 on Thursday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $235.13 and a 1-year high of $265.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $250.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.80%.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BDX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.63.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $851,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

