Essex Financial Services Inc. Reduces Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GEM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,061,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,152,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,557,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,547,000 after acquiring an additional 19,335 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GEM opened at $37.02 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.61 and a fifty-two week high of $42.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.91.

