Estrella Resources Limited (ASX:ESR) Insider Christopher Daws Acquires 800,000 Shares

Estrella Resources Limited (ASX:ESR) insider Christopher Daws acquired 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$24,000.00 ($17,266.19).

Christopher Daws also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, Christopher Daws purchased 80,000 shares of Estrella Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$2,080.00 ($1,496.40).

On Thursday, November 25th, Christopher Daws acquired 500,000 shares of Estrella Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$17,000.00 ($12,230.22).

On Monday, November 1st, Christopher Daws bought 200,000 shares of Estrella Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$7,400.00 ($5,323.74).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Estrella Resources Limited engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties in Australia. The company explores for nickel and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Munda gold and Spargoville nickel projects located in Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Perth, Australia.

