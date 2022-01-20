Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

NYSE:EVRG traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.62. The stock had a trading volume of 58,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,854. Evergy has a one year low of $51.92 and a one year high of $69.45. The company has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.34 and a 200 day moving average of $65.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evergy will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.5725 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Evergy’s payout ratio is presently 59.95%.

In related news, Director C John Wilder purchased 7,180 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.56 per share, with a total value of $463,540.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders acquired 132,320 shares of company stock worth $8,686,196. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Evergy during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its position in Evergy by 43.9% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its stake in Evergy by 144.6% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Evergy during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Evergy during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

