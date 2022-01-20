Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Insider Faasen William C. Van Sells 1,859 Shares

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $161,454.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ES opened at $86.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.67. The company has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $76.64 and a 1-year high of $92.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 9.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. David J Yvars Group bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Eversource Energy by 36.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ES. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.29.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

