Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) Short Interest Update

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 137,800 shares, a decline of 25.1% from the December 15th total of 184,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 319,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVOK traded up $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.58. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,928. Evoke Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $4.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 8.35 and a quick ratio of 8.18.

Get Evoke Pharma alerts:

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Evoke Pharma had a negative return on equity of 238.23% and a negative net margin of 713.67%. The company had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Evoke Pharma in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Evoke Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $139,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Evoke Pharma by 9.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 175,559 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 14,789 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Evoke Pharma by 22.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 195,760 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 35,781 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in Evoke Pharma by 18.2% during the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 397,742 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 61,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.88% of the company’s stock.

About Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal disorders and diseases. It develops Gimoti, with promotility and anti-emetic effects, for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women with diabetes mellitus.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.