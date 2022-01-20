Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) Short Interest Update

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 137,800 shares, a decline of 25.1% from the December 15th total of 184,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 319,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ:EVOK traded up $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.58. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,928. Evoke Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $4.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 8.35 and a quick ratio of 8.18.
Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Evoke Pharma had a negative return on equity of 238.23% and a negative net margin of 713.67%. The company had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter.
About Evoke Pharma
Evoke Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal disorders and diseases. It develops Gimoti, with promotility and anti-emetic effects, for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women with diabetes mellitus.
