Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Upgraded by Truist Financial to “Buy”

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) was upgraded by equities researchers at Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 107.94% from the company’s previous close.

EOLS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Evolus from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Evolus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:EOLS opened at $5.29 on Thursday. Evolus has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $17.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.34. The company has a market capitalization of $294.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.41.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $26.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.97 million. Evolus had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a negative net margin of 162.78%. On average, analysts expect that Evolus will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 16,624 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 326.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 212.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 81,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 55,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 280.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 186,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 137,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.53% of the company’s stock.

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

