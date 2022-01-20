Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 78,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,082,000. DigitalOcean makes up 2.7% of Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of DigitalOcean at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in DigitalOcean in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in DigitalOcean in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in DigitalOcean in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in DigitalOcean in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 46.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOCN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on DigitalOcean from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. William Blair started coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. lifted their price objective on DigitalOcean from $65.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DigitalOcean from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on DigitalOcean from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.27.

DigitalOcean stock traded up $2.91 on Thursday, reaching $59.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019,901. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.08. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $133.40.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $111.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.84 million. DigitalOcean’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 67,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.31, for a total transaction of $7,320,672.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 4,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.83, for a total value of $626,937.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 121,792 shares of company stock worth $12,410,621.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

