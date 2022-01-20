Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 38,490 Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH)

Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 38,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Nyxoah as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,719,000. Rossmore Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,635,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,612,000. Institutional investors own 10.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nyxoah stock traded down $0.95 on Thursday, hitting $21.05. 268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 852. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a current ratio of 6.68. Nyxoah S.A. has a 12-month low of $19.05 and a 12-month high of $37.00.

Several research firms recently commented on NYXH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nyxoah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nyxoah in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Nyxoah presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.

Nyxoah Company Profile

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

