Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC Purchases 19,132 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,132 shares during the quarter. DraftKings accounts for about 3.6% of Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $8,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,780,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,790,000 after acquiring an additional 676,174 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 4.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,298,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,805,000 after acquiring an additional 898,989 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 4.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,188,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,308,000 after acquiring an additional 637,208 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 39.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,570,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 37.3% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,750,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649,616 shares during the last quarter. 62.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DKNG traded up $0.84 on Thursday, reaching $22.24. The company had a trading volume of 205,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,026,644. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.91. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.33 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.37 and a 200-day moving average of $44.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $212.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.86 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.98) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DKNG shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $46.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.95.

In other DraftKings news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $857,339.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $2,459,588.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 412,191 shares of company stock valued at $17,970,573. 62.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

