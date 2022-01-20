Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Beam Therapeutics comprises about 1.7% of Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $3,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 10.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,519,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,274,000 after buying an additional 345,588 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,435,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,193,000 after purchasing an additional 202,162 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 8.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,320,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,945,000 after purchasing an additional 102,104 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 61.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,044,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,846,000 after purchasing an additional 396,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 30.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 697,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,723,000 after purchasing an additional 163,750 shares in the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $148.00 to $159.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Beam Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.22.

Shares of Beam Therapeutics stock traded up $5.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.82. 6,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,923. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.34 and a 1 year high of $138.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.28 and a 200-day moving average of $90.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 1.27.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.30. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.65% and a negative net margin of 51,395.01%. The business had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 million. On average, research analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 25,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $2,151,161.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

