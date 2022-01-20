Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Shares Acquired by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 19.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 384,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,887 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $14,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 13.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,718 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the second quarter worth about $16,980,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 87.6% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 16,197 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 25.7% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

AQUA stock opened at $37.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.01 and a 200-day moving average of $40.15. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $49.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.64, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.84.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $425.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AQUA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James lowered Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.44.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers tailored services and solutions in collaboration with the customers backed by life-cycle services including on-demand water, outsourced water, recycle or reuse, and emergency response service alternatives to improve operational reliability, performance, and environmental compliance.

