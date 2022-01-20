eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Major Shareholder Penny Sanford Sells 40,000 Shares

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $1,079,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Penny Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 21st, Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $1,409,200.00.

On Thursday, November 18th, Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $1,632,800.00.

NASDAQ:EXPI traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.58. 1,327,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,084,877. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.87. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.52 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.07 and a beta of 3.05.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.05 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 45.33% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. eXp World’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXPI. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on eXp World from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eXp World has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of eXp World by 9.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,323,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,481,000 after acquiring an additional 831,910 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of eXp World by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,122,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,962,000 after acquiring an additional 75,525 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of eXp World by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,411,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,840 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of eXp World by 18.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,164,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,161,000 after acquiring an additional 182,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of eXp World by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,146,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,632,000 after acquiring an additional 424,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

