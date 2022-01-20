eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Receives $58.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on eXp World from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

In other news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $1,632,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $723,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 421,300 shares of company stock valued at $15,506,643 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of eXp World by 4.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in eXp World by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of eXp World by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of eXp World by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of eXp World by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXPI opened at $26.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.36 and a beta of 3.05. eXp World has a twelve month low of $22.52 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.17 and a 200 day moving average of $40.97.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.05 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 45.33% and a net margin of 2.22%. eXp World’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that eXp World will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

