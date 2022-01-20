Extendicare (OTCMKTS:EXETF) Stock Price Down 1%

Shares of Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.70 and last traded at $5.71. 745 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 3,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.77.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EXETF shares. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.02.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0319 per share. This is a boost from Extendicare’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.63%.

About Extendicare (OTCMKTS:EXETF)

Extendicare, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of nursing care, home health care, retirement living, and management and consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Long-Term Care, Retirement Living, Home Health Care, and Other Operations. The Long-Term Care segment represents long-term care centers the company owns and operates in the country.

