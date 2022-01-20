Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,848 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 34.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 135.3% in the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. 51.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $451,213.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares valued at $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $73.75. 459,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,801,758. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.29 and a fifty-two week high of $73.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.89 and its 200-day moving average is $60.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.23 billion, a PE ratio of -53.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.98.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

